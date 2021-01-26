‘Invest in your own people and your own industry first says Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy received backlash after a statement on not hiring local actors

Last week, Pakistani filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy shared her thoughts about Esra Bilgic being Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador. However, she received backlash for her statement and recently, she took to Instagram to defend what she said.

Chinoy wrote on her Instagram story “Let's play a game. How many Pakistani films were made in 2020?”

“Every industry that the government wants to see grow has protections. Imports are taxed and/or discouraged so that the industry can stand on its own two feet to compete with the world - simple economics. When you have budgets and work for Pakistani actors, then begin to import foreign ones. Bollywood and Hollywood can afford that – we cannot,” she continued.

“When you talk of being Pakistani and buying Pakistani, then actually practice what you preach. Invest in your own people and your own industry first. There is plenty of talent here. When you stand on your own two feet, import talent. I welcome the day when our industry will thrive and we can afford to welcome talent from overseas. Too bad the truth isn't always pretty,” she added.



