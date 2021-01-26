Prince Harry says reports of quitting social media are false Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might return to social media in future

Recently, Prince Harry appeared in an interview with Fast Company and dismissed rumors about he and wife Meghan Markle were quitting social media.

The Duke of Sussex said: “It's funny you should ask because ironically, we woke up one morning a couple of weeks ago to hear that a Rupert Murdoch newspaper said we were evidently quitting social media. That was 'news' to us, bearing in mind we have no social media to quit, nor have we for the past 10 months”.

The 36-year-old added that social media “offer a means of connecting and community, which are vital to us as human beings”.

“We need to hear each other's stories and be able to share our own. That's part of the beauty of life. And don't get me wrong; I'm not suggesting that a reform of the digital space will create a world that's all rainbows and sunshine, because that's not realistic, and that, too, isn't life,” he continued.

“We will revisit social media when it feels right for us — perhaps when we see more meaningful commitments to change or reform — but right now we've thrown much of our energy into learning about this space and how we can help,” he concluded.