Kareena Kapoor Khan shows off baby bump in latest snaps Web Desk | January 26, 2021 Pregnant Kareena Kapoor flaunted baby bump while doing yoga during final trimester

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan has impressed fans with her extraordinary maternity style and she recently shared stunning pictures from the latest photoshoot on Instagram in which she can be seen showing off her baby bump.

The 40-year-old is being appreciated by her fans as she has now become a style icon for pregnant ladies, she is the only actress from Bollywood who shows off her baby bump by rocking athleisure.





Moreover, the actress has been giving a strong message across which is to accept your body and to learn yourself.

The Heroine star can be seen donning a black attire while she doing yoga during her final trimester. For to-be and young mothers, Khan has become a source of inspiration as she does not shy away from accepting her body the way it is.