Sonakshi Sinha endorses her brother in politics: He has the aptitude for it Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Even after his defeat in the Bihar elections, Sonakshi was quite proud of her brother's choices

Sonakshi Sinha endorses brother in politics: 'he has the aptitude for it'

Sonakshi Sinha recently congratulated her brother, Luv Sinha, on his political ambitions.

Politics in the Sinha family is not a new concept. Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha himself left acting years ago to pursue a career in the affairs of the country.

Now, with brother Luv Sinha's political endeavors, Sonakshi is a very proud sister.

Talking about her brother’s involvement in politics, she added, “I am very happy that Luv took the step, because he has the aptitude for it. He is well connected and informed about what’s going on in politics. I think he did a very good job while he was at it.”

Luv Sinha started his career in acting, like the rest of the clan. Luv's last film Paltan in 2018 was a critically acclaimed film.

Even after her brother's defeat in the Bihar elections,Sonakshi was quite content with his career plans.

“Of course, the outcome wasn’t what we would have wanted, but I am proud of him for the way he handled himself and the connection he made with the people of Bihar. I am happy he took the step as we need younger people to get into politics.”

Upon asking if she ever desires to join politics in the future, Sonakshi revealed she currently 'has no such plans.'