Shahid Kapoor flirts with wife Mira Rajput as she poses in Goa Web Desk | January 27, 2021 Mira Rajput left her fans in awe of her solo picture

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s vacation in Goa is the talk of the town.

The couple kick-started their New Year with a special getaway to India’s ‘tourist paradise’.

While the duo has posted a lot of sizzling pictures together, Mira Rajput alone has left her fans in awe of her solo pictures.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the mother of two posed on the beaches of Goa in a red and blue dress.

“Look for the magic in every moment ,” wrote Mira alongside her picture.

Amongst many who praised the Bollywood wife, husband Shahid Kapoor had the best comment.

Flirting with his beau, Shahid wrote: “I see it(magic) in your eyes.” Fans could not help but gush over the two.

