Kajol reveals the golden parenting advice mother Tanuja once gave her Web Desk | January 27, 2021 'I never had a rebellion as such with my mother,' says Kajol

Kajol has a beautiful family with husband Ajay Devgan. The couple, who is parents to Nysa and Yug, always puts its children first.

Speaking to Pinkvilla in a recent interview, Kajol revealed her excellent parenting skills come from her mother, veteran actress Tanuja.

The Tribhanga actress shared the importance of independence a mother should give her children.

“My mother has passed down too many things to me. The most important thing that she passed down to me was, ‘You have to make your children think for themselves.’ I think that was the biggest learning that I took back and that led to everything,” Kajol said.

“They have to learn how to think for themselves, make their own decisions and find out whether they can live with their consequences or not. That is the only way they will learn whether this decision is the correct thing for them,” she added.

In a previous interview, Kajol also touched upon her beautiful relationship with mother.

“I never had a rebellion as such with my mother. I had the most amazing relationship with her because she is amazing. Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it, whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman.”