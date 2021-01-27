Atif Aslams little ‘kuka wins the internet with his adorable looks Web Desk | January 27, 2021 'Indeed ALLAH is the best creator,' says Atif

Atif Aslam’s little ‘kuka’ wins the internet with his adorable looks

Atif Aslam cannot stop gushing over his little one.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the Tajdar-e-Haram hit maker shared an adorable picture of his one-year-old baby in a snow-coat.

“Indeed ALLAH is the best creator. My Kuuuuka,” he captioned with a heart-emoticon.

Fans took no time to shower the baby with immense love. One user commented:

“I STILL CAN'T BELIEVE MY EYES THAT YOU POSTED.”

Another wrote: “Like father, like son. So cute,” wrote another.





Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana welcomed baby number two in December 2019. The singer announced the news with an adorable Instagram post.

“Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah.”