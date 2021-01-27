Esra Bilgic has some words of wisdom for fans in her latest post Web Desk | January 27, 2021 'Stop and close your eyes,' says Esra

The Dirilis: Etrugrul star took to her Instagram on Tuesday and shared a mesmerizing picture of herself in a denim outfit.

Looking up at the sky, Esra pondered over her feelings as she wrote:

“Dur ve gözlerini kapa. Kendine ‘nasıl hissediyorum?’ diye sor ve iyi hissettiğin yerlere kaç! (Stop and close your eyes. Ask yourself 'how do I feel?' And run to places where you feel good!),” Esra captioned alongside the photo.

The 28-year-old actress paired her look with white long boots and minimal makeup.

