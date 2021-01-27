Justin Bieber is all praises for ‘incredible wife Hailey Baldwin Web Desk | January 27, 2021 Justin Bieber called relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin ‘a gift from god’

Justin Bieber is all praises for ‘incredible’ wife Hailey Baldwin

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber took to Instagram and shared a video clip and wrote a heartfelt note for all the things he is grateful for including relationship with wife Hailey Baldwin.

In the clip, the 26-year-old can be seen playing drums and he wrote a caption alongside the post that read as “Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket... so fun using our potential and watching it blossom".

"So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life. First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife” Bieber continued.





“What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow. God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow.!” he added.