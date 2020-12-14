Juhi Chawla loses her diamond earring, announces reward on Twitter Web Desk | December 14, 2020

Juhi Chawla is calling out all her followers to help find her precious diamond earring.

In a tweet, Juhi Chawla revealed she lost her earring at the Mumbai Airport. The ornament holds a special place in her heart since she has been wearing it for 15 long years.

The 53-year-old star also attached a picture of the jewel for reference.

“This morning as I walked towards Gate 8 at Mumbai International Airport, T2, in the driveway, in the Pranaam buggy, checking in at the Emirates counter, security check immigration, somewhere my diamond earring slipped off and fell. If anyone can help me find it, I’ll be thrilled. Please report to the police, and it will be my pleasure to reward you. This is the matching piece, I’ve worn these earrings almost every day for the past 15 years. Please help me find it. Thank you,” read the text.

Juhi Chawla takes her social media very seriously. She calls it the only way for her to connect to her fans on a deeper level.

“I try to put up posts which if you are reading it there is something in it for you. It is not about I am eating this food, I am wearing only this dress or I am looking so pretty today,” Juhi said in an interview with ETimes.