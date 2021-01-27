Sarmad Khoosats upcoming web series ‘Be Gunah aims to promote child justice in Pakistan Web Desk | January 27, 2021 Upcoming mini-series ‘Be Gunah’ featuring Sarmad Khoosat aims to protect child rights in Pakistan

Sarmad Khoosat’s upcoming web series ‘Be Gunah’ aims to promote child justice in Pakistan

The teaser for upcoming web series titled Be Gunah has recently been released, starring Sarmad Khoosat, it aims to highlight issues related to child sexual abuse in Pakistan.

The Pakistani director, producer and actor Sarmad Khoosat has always tried to show content to the audience that increases awareness about prevailing issues in the society.

Be Gunah is about child abuse, in Pakistani society people avoid having a discussion about sexual crimes, hence, the upcoming web series is an important step towards highlighting the evil.

The teaser starts to a case of abuse, which further shows that a child has died. In the web series Khoosat is playing role of child rights activist and lawyer.

The show also reflects thoughts of people, as they find it hard to believe that a kid could harm another kid in such a monstrous way.

“I just don’t understand how a kid could even think of sexually assaulting another child” one character says, while other character states “Children are innocent and have the most humanity in them”.

The cast of miniseries also includes Sheherzade Noor Peerzada, Taimur Waqar, Iman Shahid, Rozina Khan, Anas Ahmed and many more.

The upcoming web series has been produced in collaboration with Group Development Pakistan, Ministry of law and justice department of government of Pakistan and Slugline Film.

Be Gunah has been co-written by Ezza Rathore and Elia Rathore and co-directed by Shehryar Ali and Sikandar-Vincent Khan. It will soon be released on YouTube.



