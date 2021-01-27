Ali Abbas tests positive for COVID-19, asks fans for prayers Web Desk | January 27, 2021 Actor Ali Abbas has tested positive for coronavirus and requested for prayers

Ali Abbas tests positive for COVID-19, asks fans for prayers

Recently, Pakistani actor Ali Abbas took to Instagram and announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He also asked his followers to remember him in their prayers.

The 36-year-old shared a black and white picture of himself and wrote a caption alongside that read as “Sometimes it's very important to shed some light on your otherwise fast paced chaotic life...”





“I will have this opportunity for the next 15 days as I have tested positive for Covid-19..need your love and prayers! Stay blessed!” he added.

The cases of coronavirus has been rising in Pakistan, many celebrities tested positive for the virus including Abbas but he took this as an opportunity to reflect and slow down.