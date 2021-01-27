Sajjad Alis son Khubi releases debut single ‘Udaas Web Desk | January 27, 2021 Sajjad Ali’s son Khubi Ali has released a soulful song titled ‘Udaas’

Recently, Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali’s son Khubi Ali made his music debut with a soulful track titled Udaas.

Everyone has seen Khubi in his father’s music videos, sometimes playing instruments and even starring as a model.

However this time the youngster released his own track which was composed and written by Sajjad.

There is no doubt that Khubi has the same qualities as his father as he has proven that with his soulful and melodic voice.

The music video showcases a peaceful landscape with soft music playing in the background.



Listen to the song below:







