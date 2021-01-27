PIA pilot claims to spot UFO in Pakistan Web Desk | January 27, 2021 Conspiracy theories emerge as a PIA pilot claims to have spotted a UFO

Aliens in Karachi': Rumors emerge after UFO was spotted by PIA pilot'

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilot reportedly spotted an unidentified flying object (UFO) during domestic flight PK-304.

A spokesperson for the airline said that the UFO was spotted on 23 January around 4pm near Rahim Yar Khan.

"The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight,"the pilot said, according to sources, adding that spotting such a bright object at daytime is very rare.

The pilot added that what he saw seemed like an "artificial planet" or "space station".

Furthermore, residents of Rahim Yar Khan also made videos of the supposed UFO.

However, it is still not confirmed whether the foreign object is indeed a UFO.



