Sarwat Gilani feels 'feminism is not all about women

Recently, Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani appeared on a talk show and revealed why she does not call herself a feminist.

The 38-year-old, in a conversation with Mira Sethi, shared what her own ideology is.

“Toxic masculinity is the worst virus. I wouldn't say I am a feminist; I feel a man has his own place," she said.

To which the host interrupted and said “But feminism doesn't say that a man doesn't have his own place”.

“Yes, but I won't keep chanting woman this or woman that," Sarwat replied.

“I feel there's a certain time where women do need men, no matter how independent. I am an independent woman but at the end of the day, I feel like I need somebody who will take care of me and who I can depend upon” she continued.

“If we talk about feminism in Pakistan particularly, they think men have nothing to do with it. However, many men help take feminism forward because they support women, they back them, elevate and encourage their women to take a step forward” the Churails star added.

“A lot of people think feminism is all about women but I feel it's not. It has to do with men as well. A man making alternations within himself can also be touted as feminism. We misunderstand the term. That's why I wouldn't call myself a feminist but someone who believes in equal rights” Gilani said.

“But I do understand why few men have issues with women. I try and understand men as well. Like I feel that the women are very emotional. So I have two minds with this statement. And since I’m an actor and an artist, I tend to put myself in everybody else's shoes, whether it's a man or a woman. That's where I feel I am conflicted” she further added.

The actress was also quick on providing a solution.

“The only way I can see this being solved is by creating awareness. I am a motivational speaker; I have talked to a lot of women. I keep making them understand that no one will help us, not even the men in our house, unless we help ourselves”.

“And how do we help ourselves? By knowing the rules and laws that protect us. We don't even know what's in our nikkahnama. I read mine and made some changes to it. But 98% of women do not know this. Many girls from educated families are told to not pay heed to what's written in there. Then, how can we expect someone from a rural area to be educated about their rights?” she remarked.

“So, unless we know how we can protect ourselves, people will keep on benefitting from us. We are the victims of the system. We just need to be aware. Everything is available on Google” she added.