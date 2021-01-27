Jacqueline Fernandez to star alongside Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne in Hollywood debut Web Desk | January 27, 2021 Jacqueline Fernandez is ready to make her Hollywood debut with upcoming anthology film ‘Women’s Stories’

Jacqueline Fernandez is finally going to make Hollywood debut with upcoming anthology film titled Women’s Stories, in which she will star alongside Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne and many more.

The 35-year-old Bollywood actress will grace the screens on one of the six segments of the film titled Sharing A Ride with transgender Anjali Lama, and it would be directed by Leena Yadav.

Other celebrities that will star in the upcoming anthology feature include Marcia Gay Harden, Margherita Bua, Leonor Varela and many others.

According to a publication, "The film will be comprised of six segments directed by female directors from different parts of the world, shot in Italy, India and the U.S. They will range in genre from drama to comedy, docu-drama to animation. Cast will be all female."