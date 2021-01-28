Is Shraddha Kapoor getting married? Father Shakti Kapoor answers the question Web Desk | January 28, 2021 'I will not have any objection,' says Shakti

Is Shraddha Kapoor officially off the market?

Rumor has it, after Varun Dhawan's big at wedding, its co-star Shraddha Kapoor who is now joining the squad.

In one of Dhawan's wedding posts, Shraddha Kapoor's photographer boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha, congratulated the the Coolie No.1 actor for starting the new phase in his life.

It was Varun's cryptic reply, "Hope you are ready" that made the hawk-eyed fans think that there might be a wedding in the cards for Shreshta after all.

The ET Times then asked Shraddha Kapoor's father Shakti Kapoor if he is really going to have a son-in-law.

According to Shakti, he will not mind if Shraddha chooses to marry Shrestha.

“Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection,” he said.

The Kapoors and Shresthas are family friends. “Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other,” Shakti said.