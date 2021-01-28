Shah Rukh Khan was asked to do this when Kajol couldnt perform a Baazigar scene Web Desk | January 28, 2021 'It's something we don't do normally and she would never do a shot,' explains Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed he had to pinch Kajol in Baazigar to get a scene right.

Talking to Karan Johar in Koffee with Karan once, Bollywood's on-screen power couple shared a moment when Kajol had trouble performing at the theme song.

“It was a sensual part of the song. Both of us were very new. It was like, ‘Mera dil tha akela, maine khel aisa khela’ or whatever, and she was supposed to go *gasps dramatically*. She would not be able to do it because it is very dishonest and unreal. Neither of us react like this in real life,” Shah Rukh told host Karan Johar.

Kajol said, “It was really over-the-top and I just could not get it. The timing or something or the other would go wrong.”

Clarifying that it was as inappropriate as it sounds, King Khan revealed he had to pinch Kajol to get the right reaction.

“It's something we don't do normally and she would never do a shot which she doesn't do normally. Saroj ji came and told me quietly, 'Tum usko aisa kuch pinch-vinch kar do (Pinch her during the shot),'” Shah Rukh continued.





Baazigar is a 1993 Abbas-Mustan film that captured the hearts of alot of people. Being one of SRK and Kajol's earlier movies, the saga is praised till date.