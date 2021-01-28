Preity Zinta reveals she felt like Bobby Deols personal assistant on the sets of Soldier

Indian actor Bobby Deol has turned 52 this week and received a special wish from co-star Preity Zinta.
Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, Preity shared a clip from one of their blockbuster films Soldier and gave fans a little background story of the scene.
“Happy Birthday my darling Bobby D. I remember us shopping 4ur wardrobe for this shoot in New Zealand & how I felt like ur personal assistant instead of your co- star,” she quipped.
“I still haven’t forgiven you for renaming me Pritam Singh & making everyone believe it’s my real name but that doesn’t change the fact that I LOVE U the mostest & U looked amazing in this film. Wish you too much happiness, success & love today, tomorrow & everyday. Muaah ! #Happybirthday #Friendsforever #Ting,” she added.
Bobby Deol took no time to thank Preity over this gigantic gesture as he wrote: "Love you my Pritam singh."
Take a look:
{{excerpt}}