Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap welcome new family member Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap welcomes new family member

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap welcomes new family member

Bollywood’s most admired pair Ayushmann Khurrana and wife Tahira Kashyap have welcomed a lovely new family member, as Kashyap introduced the newest member to the world.

On Sunday, filmmaker-writer Kashyap turned to Instagram to make the announcement as the couple has welcomed a cute puppy named Peanut into their home.





She captioned the picture of herself holding the little pup in her hands and wrote, "Our newest member of the family! It’s a girl and she is PEANUT ! We all are going nuts over her! An extension to my hair, peanut has a story too,”

“The person who helped us get peanut told me, it’s always the boys that are picked first, and so no matter how cute peanut’s brother was, I wasn’t letting her be the second choice! People pls welcome,” she added.





Kashyap has maintained a strong social media presence as she keeps her fans updated about her life and work. On the other hand, the Andhadhun star has been busy shooting for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor.







