Web Desk | January 28, 2021

Zaid Ali, Yumna become parents to a baby girl: 'happiest day of my life'

Canadian-Pakistani YouTuber,Zaid Ali, has become a father.

The influencer shared the big news on his Instagram this Wednesday.

"We are going to be parents! By the grace of Allah, we have been blessed with a child! Today is the happiest day of my life!," captioned Zaid.



The vlogger who enjoys over two million subscribers on his YouTube channel also attached an adorable picture of himself and wife holding pink inflated 'baby' balloons.

Take a look: