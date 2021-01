Natasha Ali said Qubool Hai: See wedding photos here Web Desk | January 28, 2021 The 33-year-old star slipped into a red regal lehenga-choli on her bid day

Natasha Ali said 'Qubool Hai' :See wedding photos here

Pakistani TV actress Natasha Ali has tied the knot.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat actress shared some glimpses of her real-life baraat.

The 33-year-old star slipped into a red regal lehenga-choli on her big day and looked absolutely breathtaking in a traditional bridal look.

"Being bride," she captioned her alluring photo with a heart emoticon.

See more photos here: