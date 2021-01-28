Rajkummar Rao thanks Zara Noor Abbas after she praises The White Tiger Web Desk | January 28, 2021 Zara called the movie a 'Masterpiece' and urged all her fans to watch the film

Rajkummar Rao was filled with gratitude after Zara Noor Abbas admired his latest work.

Taking to her Instagram Story this week, the Ehd-e-Wafa star gave a shout out to Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra's latest Netflix release The White Tiger.

“Masterpiece” Zara called it and urged all her fans to “Watch this Now.”

Upon this appreciation, Rajkummar Rao took no time to thank Zara from across the border.

Sharing her story, Rajkummar wrote: “Thank you so much.”

Helmed under Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is a story of poverty and class struggles in modern-day India.

