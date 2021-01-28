With her ‘Bharam culture video, Amna Ilyas reminds fans to respect our traffic police Web Desk | January 28, 2021 Amna Ilyas highlights ‘bharam' culture with latest video

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas has never failed to surprise her fans and followers with her own unique way to look at the social issues when it comes to spreading awareness.

The Baaji famed actress has recently shared a video of herself highlighting the absurd culture of exercising ‘power’ to get away from taking responsibility and stressed the need for respecting the rule of law.





A short clip from Ilyas, 33, served as a powerful message rather than a long lecture. She shared a video of herself on Instagram and captioned it, “Dedicated to the BHARAM CULTURE”.

The video shows Ilyas being stopped by a traffic policeman (played by actor Taha Humayun) who in a strict tone tells her, "You have broken the signal, there will be a challan, give me your license."

However, the Zinda Bhaag actress can be seen taking the false advantage of her name as a celebrity card. She said, "My name is ..." she has been cut off by the policeman who seems to have no time for the excuses and asks for the license again and this time he's more irritated.

The actress has dedicated the short video to "Bharam Culture", saying that, "I don’t know about the other cities out there, but I’d venture to say they hold a lot more respect for their traffic police than we do. This absurd culture of exercising 'power' to get away from taking responsibility is out of fashion so it ain’t cool no more!"





Her video has won the internet as her fans and followers praised her for highlighting the important issue. Ilyas will be coming to digital screen with her short film titled Gulabo. The SEE Prime film will be released on January 29.