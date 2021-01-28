Faysal Qureshi criticizes society for false stigmatization of rape survivors Web Desk | January 28, 2021 Faysal Qureshi says stigma should be for perpetrators, not rape survivors

Pakistani veteran actor and popular host Faysal Qureshi took to his social media platform to show support to rape survivors.

He criticized the fact that how rape is a stigma for survivors instead of perpetrators.

The Fitoor actor has taken the opportunity to address the heinous crime. He took to Twitter and said, “In light of recent news regarding a couple that kidnapped young girls, raped and recorded this heinous act – only one came forward and 45 didn’t for fear of society and stigma.”

Faysal, who has taken the opportunity to address the issue through his dramas as well. His performance in 2018 drama serial Haiwan was acclaimed by the critics and audience. He portrayed a negative character who committed the heinous crime of sexually assaulting and murdering a child.

He further added to tweet that, “Humari society apna qibla sahi karay. Stigma perpetrator kay liye and victim kay liye support honi chaiyae. (Our society needs to get its priorities straight: we should support [sexually abused] survivors and the perpetrators should be stigmatized).”

He reflected his opinion over the recent case from Rawalpindi, a couple arrested in 2019 by police, who confessed to the sexual assault of 45 girls, for the blackmailing purpose, they took their photographs and made inappropriate videos of at least 10 survivors, were sentenced to life and death for such heinous crime on Monday by the local court in Rawalpindi.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Jahangir Gondal awarded a death sentence to Qasim Jahangir over rape and recording explicit videos. He was also given a three-year prison sentence in addition to a life sentence and has to pay a fine of Rs2.5 million. His wife Kiran Mahmood has also been sentenced to life and has to pay a fine.