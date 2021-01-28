Owner of Kapoor Haveli refuses to sell property on governments set rate Web Desk | January 28, 2021 Owner of Kapoor Haveli refuses to sell property on government’s set rate, demands Rs 2 billion for the property

Owner of Kapoor Haveli refuses to sell property on government’s set rate

The owner of the Indian legendary star Raj Kapoor's ancestral home in Peshawar has refused to sell the historichaveli at the rate fixed by the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He has said that the government has undervalued the property situated in city’s prime-location.

The owner has now demanded Rs2 billion from the government, refusing to sell the property for Rs15 million. The rate was set by the KP government.

Earlier, the KP government had decided to buy the ancestral homes of Indian superstars Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar with an aim to convert them into museums. As reported by The News, the landlord of the property Haji Ali Qadir has rejected the government fixed price of the house which is Rs15 million.

He said that half a marla of land is not available in Dhaki Nalbandi near historical Qissa Khwani bazaar for Rs15 million and the government is giving us Rs15 million for a six marla house. He also expressed his distaste over the attitude of the government towards the historic houses of the legendary stars.