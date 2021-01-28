Akshay Kumars treadmill walk to feel the plight of rural women backfires Web Desk | January 28, 2021 Netizens reacts on Akshay Kumar's stunt to feel the plight of rural women

Bollywood’s superstar Akshay Kumar is facing criticism on social media over his latest stunt. The Khiladi of Bollywood, who stuns everyone when he walks out of the fire, has landed himself into hot waters for walking on a treadmill this time. He has been facing backlash after he walked 21km on a treadmill to feel the plight of rural women who have to travel long distances to fetch water.

While hosting the Mission Paani Waterthon on January 26, Akshay performed this ‘stunt’ on live television to raise awareness about the water crisis in India.

Speaking at the occasion, the Special 26 actor said that while running for a half marathon, athletes are given water at every juncture, but these women are not and that we need to understand the innumerable difficulties faced by these hardworking women, the Quint reported.

However, his stunt did not settle well among the viewers. Netizens called out the actor for being rude to the actual situation of those women.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan tweeted, "Do physical labour at the farm. Come home to cook, clean, feed kids and rear animals. Get beaten up by frustrated drunk husbands at night. At dawn, walk miles to fetch water in huge vessels. Repeat. Treadmill? It's a roller coaster jolly ride!"

