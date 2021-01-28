Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareenas due date, says hes excited for the second baby to arrive Web Desk | January 28, 2021 Saif Ali Khan is excited for the arrival of Taimur’s sibling, reveals Kareena’s due date

B-Town’s beloved star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expecting their second child. The actor recently revealed Kareena’s due date and shared his excitement for embracing fatherhood again.

In an interview with Filmfare’s Digital Editor Rahul Gangwani, the Love Aaj Kal actor has revealed that the baby is due sometime in early February and both Kareena have been more relaxed this time around. Earlier, it was revealed that the Ki & Ka actress has a due date in March.

He further said that he and Kareena have been dealing with the arrival of second child with easiness. However, he added that it’s a bit frightening but he’s excited about little kids running around the house.

The couple surprised their fans as they announced they are expecting their second child together. The actors are already parents to Taimur Ali Khan, 4.

Apart from Taimur, the Dil Chahta Hai famed actor shares two children with first wife Amrita Singh, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

While, Saif and Kareena are excitedly waiting for the arrival of their second baby, he will be next seen in upcoming films like Bhoot Police and Bunty Aur Babli 2. He was last seen in an OTT released series titled Tandav on Amazon Prime.