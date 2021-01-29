Cardi B congratulates Priyanka Chopra on The White Tiger: I was crying Web Desk | January 29, 2021 The 28-year-old rapper was all-praises for the film

American rapper Cardi B just praised Priyanka Chopra on The White Tiger.

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's new Netflix release is winning hearts across the globe. Surprisingly, the Bodak Yellow rapper also revealed herself as a fan of the film.

Taking to her Twitter this week, the 28-year-old rapper was all-praises for the film as she wrote:

"White Tiger is such a great movie. I was crying and angry while watching it."



Just a few hours later, Priyanka paid a special gratitude to Cardi B.

"So happy you enjoyed it," Priyanka wrote back.



The White Tiger, directed by Ramin Bahrani, is an adaption ofAravind Adiga's Man Booker Award winning novel of the same name.