Kapil Sharma taking off from his comedy show to be there for baby no.2 Web Desk | January 29, 2021 The host needs to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'

Indian comedian and host, Kapil Sharma, is all set to welcome his second child.

After one-year-old daughter Anayra, Kapil and wife Ginni are expecting again.

The news was confirmed by the comedian himself when a fan asked the 39-year-old about going off air.

Reportedly, The Kapil Sharma Show, is going off air until announced otherwise and fans are upset upon the news.

The host needs to 'be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby'.