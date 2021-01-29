Neetu Kapoor shared her first dance with Rishi Kapoor : Watch Video Web Desk | January 29, 2021 The couple was seen performing on 'Shaam Suhani Aayi' from their 1975 film 'Zinda Dil'

Neetu Kapoor shared her 'first dance' with Rishi Kapoor : Watch Video

Neetu Kapoor is cherishing precious moments with late husband Rishi Kapoor.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, veteran actress Neetu shared an adorable first dance with beloved husband.

Happily shaking a leg with Rishi, the mother of Ranbir Kapoor was seen performing on Shaam Suhani Aayi from their 1975 film Zinda Dil.

Fans were quick to respond to this love-up video of the couple.

One user wrote: “U and rishiji are my favourite couple nd grew up watching your movies.The chemistry that you both shared does not exist between any other pair.”



Another added: "much love to this evergreen pair."



