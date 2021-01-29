Sarah Khan feels more delighted with work after marrying Falak Shabbir Web Desk | January 29, 2021 'He gives me so much freedom and supports me to pursue my passion,' says Sarah

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is talking about her wonderful married life with singer Falak Shabir.

In a recent web interview with The Current, Sarah opened up on how married life has affected her work.

“To be honest I am doing my work more freely and with more passion now after marriage, it wasn’t like this before," she began

The Sabaat actress also talked about the privacy she enjoys after getting married.

"One of the reasons is that I used to be home before getting married with so many things going through between the siblings. Now after marriage, it’s just me and my husband," continued Sarah.

Sarah married Falak in 2020, right after the lockdown.

"He gives me so much freedom and supports me to pursue my passion and wants me to proceed further in my relevant field. I feel more delighted while working and I want Allah to give a husband like him to every woman,” concluded Sarah.









