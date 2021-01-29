What is Yasir Hussains famous Javed Sheikh story?: Read Inside Web Desk | January 29, 2021 'A stylist named Ahtisham who was also new in the industry asked me if I wanted to meet Javed Sheikh,' Yasir began

Yasir Hussain is talking about his famous Javed Sheikh story.

In a recent web interview on Conversation Sonia Rehman, the Lahore Se Aagey actor talked about how his starstruck moment with Javed Sheikh was utterly destroyed.

Spilling beans on the incident, Yasir said:

“The famous Javed Sheikh story is that, If I have seen someone on TV and then watch them in real life I get excited and always want to meet them. One day I got to know that Javed Sheikh is staying in a hotel nearby. A stylist named Ahtisham who was also new in the industry asked me if I wanted to meet Javed Sheikh? I immediately agreed,” he began.



“The stylist Ahtisham and I then sat in the rickshaw and left. He had to give Javed Sir a pair of pants. After reaching there. I went to to the washroom first to freshen up myself. I thought that I’m meeting Javed Sheikh for the first time so I should give a good impression. When we reached there, we got to know that Javed Sheikh has left saying that someone will come to give my pants just take those pants from them I have to leave for an urgent work. So I couldn’t meet him,” added Yasir.









