Priyanka Chopra recalls a major wardrobe error on the red carpet of Cannes 2019 Web Desk | January 29, 2021 Priyanka Chopra recalls dodging a major wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet of Cannes 2019

Priyanka Chopra recalls a major wardrobe error on the red carpet of Cannes 2019

Superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been gearing up to release her memoir Unfinished soon.The actress has recently shared a glimpse from the autobiography with her fans and followers hinting on some interesting stories the readers will get to read.

The gorgeous desi girl of Bollywood revealed one hilarious yet interesting moment from the past about how she dodged a possible and disastrous wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet of Cannes festival in 2019.





Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the White Tiger actress recalled the time she attended the Rocketman premiere at Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Without anyone noticing, she revealed that she actually had a wardrobe malfunction in her Roberto Cavalli dress just before the event.

The Quantico star shared how she and her team had managed to rip the zipper of her dress just minutes as they stitched up the broken zipper in merely five minutes.

"I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride!" the caption read.

According to the caption, the story is just one of many which come from her memoir Unfinished. "Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished!"



