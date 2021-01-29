Sanam Saeed asks fans to share story ideas they want to watch in dramas and films Web Desk | January 29, 2021 Sanam Saeed asks fans’ to share their preferences of stories that they want to watch in dramas and films

Pakistani actress and model Sanam Saeed has always impressed her fans and viewers with her outstanding acting performances and her unique choice of projects.

The actress has delivered iconic performance in movie Cake and played other remarkable characters in superhit drama serials including Daam, Dayar-e-Dil and Mera Naseeb as well.

She has recently taken the opportunity on social media to interact with her fans and understand their choice of content that the audience wish to watch on television and films.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai star recently took to Twitter and asked fans, followers about their preferences.

"What stories do we want [to be] told? What is your favourite genre? What kind of content do you want to see in dramas on television and in films?" Saeed tweeted.

With Saeed, asking the right question on the internet as for now, netizens too took the opportunity to respond and undoubtedly, some interesting ideas came forward.









Many internet users participated in the thread, giving ideas on what stories are usually missing on TV. Some highlighted that some new genres, and strong female characters should be introduced in the dramas and films.

While other suggested interesting ideas of female friendships projects should be made.



