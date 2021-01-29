Bride-to-be Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari flaunts her beautiful bridal mehndi Web Desk | January 29, 2021 Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari shows her beautiful bridal mehndi design

The wedding festivities of Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari have being going on with full zeal and excitement. The soon-to-be bride can be seen glowing and flaunting her beautiful bridal mehndi in latest picture.

The wedding function took place at Bilawal House on Wednesday. None of the pictures and details were shared with media as for now fans and followers are keen to know what Bakhtawar wore on her mehndi function and who attended the event.

However, a picture of the beautiful bride has been posted on the PPP politician Sharmila Farooqi's Instagram page.

The photo is not taken from the main event, however, Bakhtawar can be seen in the picture, showing her hands decorated with mehndi alongside a woman, who presumably is the mehndi artist.

The eldest daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar shared a close look of her beautiful mehndi design with her Instagram followers.

While opting for a traditional mehndi design, Bakhtawar kept is classy with a simple French manicure.

Bakhtawar was engaged to Mahmood Chaudhry, the son of a US-based businessman, in November 2020. The couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony. According to PPP spokesperson, Bakhtawar's nikah with Chaudhry will be held on January 29, on Friday.

The function of baraat will take place the next day (Jan 30). An official statement issued by Bilawal House said that some 300 guests are expected to attend the main function.