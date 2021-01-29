Fahad Mustafa throws cricket themed party on his son Musas fifth birthday Web Desk | January 29, 2021 In pictures: Fahad Mustafa celebrates his son Musa’s 5th birthday with a cricket-themed party

Fahad Mustafa throws cricket-themed party on his son Musa’s 5th birthday

Popular Pakistani actor and TV host Fahad Mustafa recently celebrated his son Musa’s 5th birthday with a cricket-themed birthday party.

The Na Maloom Afraad actor, who has been a great entertainer on the TV screens for years, has celebrated his son’s birthday with all the excitement and surprises to cherish.





Taking to Instagram, his wife and entrepreneur Sana Fahad shared adorable pictures from the celebrations on social media.





The popular show Jeeto Pakistan’s host can be seen enjoying every cute moment with his children and family. Sana also shared the pictures of the fine decor of the party and of children enjoying all the fun.

Fahad and Sana tied the knot in year 2005 and have two adorable children together, daughter Fatima and son Musa.

Take a look at the pictures from the birthday bash.



