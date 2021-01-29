Amna Ilyas latest bold pictures sparks criticism on the internet Web Desk | January 29, 2021 Amna Ilyas's bold pictures on Instagram welcomes a new wave of criticism

Amna Ilyas’ latest bold pictures sparks criticism on the internet

Pakistani actress and model Amna Ilyas has been setting some high bar fashion goals with her unique choices of styling and amazing wardrobe.

The Zinda Bhaag actress has remarkably proved to be a talented model and actress with her stunning performance in Baaji and other hit drama serials.

The actress is all set to hit the screens with her upcoming short film titledGulabo for the digital channel SEE Prime on Jan 29.

However, her recent snaps posted on her Instagram have sparked a wave of criticism and bashful remarks. Netizens have criticized her for uploading pictures in relatively short dresses.









They responded to her post with harsh comments.

Nowadays, Ilyas is busy creating some short funny videos, highlighting social problems and posting them on Instagram. Her fans have been appreciating her efforts and skills. Her latest video ‘BHARAM CULTURE’ highlighting use of power, received praise on the internet.







