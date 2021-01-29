Adnan Siddiqui gives credit for fame to first serial ‘Aroosa Web Desk | January 29, 2021 Adnan Siddiqui opened up about writing poetry, fatherhood and acting

Recently, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui appeared for an interview on a talk show and discussed about several things including his outstanding performances, poetry and fatherhood.

Siddiqui has been playing lead roles in hit dramas like Mere Pass Tum Ho. He also revealed the reason why he is still being offered roles of hero despite his age.

“As I say myself, I’m a vampire when it comes to actors of certain age playing heroes. In Hollywood ‘age’ doesn’t exist. Even if you watch Iranian cinema, age discrimination does not take place, be it a man or a woman. But in Pakistan and India, after a certain age, the female actor goes from being a heroine to a baji,” Siddiqui told the host.

“Have you ever heard the saying that there’s an Aqeel Dedhi, then there’s a sugar daddy?” he asked.

Talking about his first ever drama Aroosa, the actor said: “My claim to fame will always be this. That’s why I am where I am today, infront of you and million others. It’s because of only one reason and that’s Uroosa. I was recognised because of that one serial and till day, what I earn and do is because of that”.

“If it weren’t for the first role I did, I wouldn’t have been Adnan Siddiqui or the actor you see. I would’ve been a starving actor but yes, acting is what I’m all about. I wouldn’t think about quitting it,” the Yalgaar star continued.

The host further asked Adnan about writing poetry to which he responded and said: “I always had it in me, just like my father, to write and let my mind speak for itself. Of course, I’ve been helped by few friends but this only build up ardour for writing my thoughts, moments, ideas, opinions, etc. I must add my daughter writes wonderfully too”.

While talking about fatherhood, the 51-year-old star said: “I didn’t let my kids step anywhere near technology until they turned 13. Till this day, they have certain timings when they have to hand me their phones, tablets etc that are returned the next day in the morning”.

“I’m still trying to figure out whether I fall under the category of a strict or liberal father to a now teenage daughter. But I consider myself a liberal father because if I were to share all that my daughters do to my own father, I wonder how many slaps I would’ve earned for uttering such things!” he revealed.