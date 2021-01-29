After ‘Antim Salman Khan to begin shooting for ‘Tiger 3 in March Web Desk | January 29, 2021 Salman Khan to begin shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in March after he wraps shoot for 'Antim'

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has been busy shooting his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth. The actor has reportedly announced that he will begin shooting his superhit action film Tiger franchise’s third installment in March.

The Dabangg Khan’s fans have been excitedly waiting for their favorite star’s upcoming films that includes Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Antim: The Final Truth, Khabi Eid Khabhi Diwali, and Tiger 3.

Khan, 53, has recently announced to release his much-anticipated film Radhe in theatres on the occasion of Eid this year. He is currently filming Mahesh Manjrakar’s Antim: The Final Truth that also includes Ayush Sharma.

Indian media outlet Mid-Day reported that the Sultan actor is expected to wrap the shooting schedule of Antim soon. Following the completion of the movie, he will head towards Dubai to start work on the third Tiger movie.

He will be reprising his famed role of an Indian agent. He will share the screen with leading lady Katrina Kaif. The shoot of the film will reportedly start in Middle East. Sources have confirmed that the first stop to shoot action-sequences in Dubai.