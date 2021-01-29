Wahaj Ali is full of gratitude after getting applauded by Nadia Jamil Web Desk | January 29, 2021 ‘I'm the proudest sister in the world today, of a talented actor’ said Nadia Jamil while praising Wahaj Ali

Wahaj Ali is full of gratitude after getting applauded by Nadia Jamil

Recently, Nadia Jamil took to Instagram and praised actor Wahaj Ali for how much he has grown as an actor. The latter also took to his social Instagram platform and thanked Nadia for the appreciated.

Jamil shared a photo of Wahaj from his drama Fitoor and wrote a heartfelt note alongside that read as “So so proud of you wahaj.official I've seen you grown over the years as a performer and all the sincerity, compassion and passion I have seen in your personality, shines through in your performance in Fitoor. Kiddo you knocked it out of the ballpark! MashAllah! Intense, controlled, honest, charming and gorgeous!”





“I'm the proudest sister in the world today, of a talented actor. Remember, you are never good enough, you can always slip back if you don't put the work in and if you make the mistake of becoming laid back and content with your performances. Keep striving to be better, keep learning, keep it real, stay humble and grateful and never never stop learning. Stay incredible and keep choosing the best, because one deserves the best” she added.

“I'm always a message away In pride, with respect and so much love... Your Nado Api,” she further added.

Ali responded to Nadia by reposting her post and wrote: “Thank you for making my day Nado Appi!!!! I am putting a lot of thought and hardwork in this performance, thank you for noticing. This note of appreciation from a living legend like you means more than the biggest award, i would ever receive in my life. May God bless you njlahori appi.”







