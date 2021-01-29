Indian comedian Kapil Sharma wishes to visit holy site Shri Kartarpur Sahid Web Desk | January 29, 2021 Kapil Sharma told fans: “I want to visit Shri Kartarpur Sahib.. let's see when”

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma wishes to visit holy site Shri Kartarpur Sahid

On Thursday, the famous Indian comedian Kapil Sharma took to Twitter and did a question and answer session with his followers. He also expressed his wish to visit Shri Kartarpur Sahid in Pakistan.

Recently, Sharma took a break from The Kapil Sharma Show but according to sources, he would be back to screen in few weeks.

A fan asked him the reason why he took a break from his show, to which Sharma replied and said: “Because I need to be there at home with my wife to welcome our second baby”.

A Pakistani fan asked Kapil if he would visit Pakistan to which he responded and stated, “I want to visit Shri Kartarpur Sahib.. let's see when”.

However, Pakistani fans flooded Sharma’s twitter, telling him they are hoping he visits soon.