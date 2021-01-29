Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PM Imran Khans party Web Desk | January 29, 2021 Transgender model Rimal Ali has officially joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Recently, Trans model Rimal Ali was allegedly tortured and kidnapped, however, she has now joined PM Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to work for welfare sector.

According to Ali, the horrific experience motivated her to work for people of her own community. While talking to a publication, she said: “I will continue my showbiz career and nowadays, am engaged in various projects. In coming days, my fans will see me in the drama industry and in more films.

“I was appreciated by the public when I started my career and luckily, have got opportunities to work with legendary actors and actresses, including Mahira Khan. Showbiz is my passion and I will not leave it. In these uncertain days, the situation in the industry is a bit disturbed due to Covid-19. But like many others, I am also struggling through this difficult time,” she added.

Previously, she appeared in Rahbra and Saat Din Mohabbat In.