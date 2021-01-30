Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in her next movie Web Desk | January 30, 2021 'little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen,' says Kangana

Kangana Ranaut to play Indira Gandhi in her next movie

Kangana Ranaut is all-set to enter into a political saga in her new film.

The Judgementall Hai Kya actress, who takes an active part in political discussions, will now play late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the reel.

Taking to her Twitter on Friday, Kangana wrote:

"Happy to announce my dear friend Sai Kabir and I are collaborating on a political drama. Produced by Manikarnika Films. Written and Directed by Sai Kabir."



Also attaching a picture of one of her old shoots, Kangana shared she never knew she will get a chance to essay the role of an epic leader.

"This is a photoshoot about iconic women I did in the beginning of my career, little did I know one day I will get to play the iconic leader on screen," the actress revealed.



Spilling more beans on the film, Kangana went on to say:



"Yes, we are working on the project and the script is in final stages. It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi, it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India."

