When Alia Bhatt revealed things she wants to borrow from Deepika Padukone Web Desk | January 30, 2021 Alia Bhatt candidly listed the top things she wants to have from Deepika Padukone

When Alia Bhatt revealed 'things she wants to borrow from Deepika Padukone'

Alia Bhatt once made some brave confessions on Deepika Padukone.

In an earlier episode of Koffee With Karan that aired in 2018, host Karan Johar asked Alia Bhatt what would she like to borrow from Deepika Padukone.



Karan Johar hosted both Bollywood beauties, Alia and Deepika for this episode.

Looking at Deepika, Alia candidly listed all the things she wished she could borrow from the Bajirao Mastani actress.

"Her body, her legs and her height. The other thing which I really want to borrow is that how is it possible that whenever she is walking out of the airport, she is always paparazzi ready. Like whenever her hair is flying and there is a joke ( she makes a cute laughing face) and while I end up looking like (she makes a funny impish face )."









