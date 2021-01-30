Adnan Siddiqui has a special message on tolerance for Indians Web Desk | January 30, 2021 'it’s very sad and it started from India,' says Adnan

Adnan Siddiqui has a special message on 'tolerance' for Indians

Adnan Siddiqui wants to spread love in India.

In a new episode of Hello! Mira Sethi, Adnan Siddiqui made some candid confessions about the Indian film industry.

When host Mira Sethi asked the actor of his experience on working with Sridevi, Adnan said:

“I believe she was a great star, It was her generosity. It was my third film and her 300th film but still to be this humble was such a big deal. I cannot forget that day when I was going to my set for the first day and she was sitting outside her vanity van and asked her husband for an introduction. She then stood up and welcomed me warmly," Adnan recalled of the day.



Referring to the the tensions between the two countries, Adnan touched upon its negative impact on the artists and industries.

“Talking about the tolerance, I believe Pakistanis have more tolerance” Adnan said further “If any singer or actor has some personal relationship with any actor or singer of India, you are prohibiting it too, it’s very sad and it started from India.”

“Indian people increase your tolerance level a bit,” Adnan concluded.







