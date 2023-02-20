Deepika Padukone spotted at Mumbai airport, flaunts long hair

Superstar Deepika Padukone lands at Mumbai in the wee hours of Monday and her new hair style has grabbed all eyeballs.

She was seen walking out of the Mumbai airport and in the midst of all this the shutterbugs caught her on camera.

The actor wore an olive green co-ord set paired with an orange trench coat. She flashed a bright smile as she made her way to the vehicle.

What many could notice was her longer tresses, which she left open after a very long time.

A paparazzi account shared a video of the Gehraiyaan starlet on Instagram and since then her fans have been going all wow.

A fan commented, "My God that is a stunning trench coat! (fire emoji)," while another wrote, "It's hard to know if this her (real) hair or extensions... she hardly keeps her hair open."

One more said, "Her long hair era is back."

Deepika is currently working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and often flies in and out of Mumbai.















