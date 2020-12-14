Maulana Tariq Jameel shifted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus Web Desk | December 14, 2020 Maulana Tariq Jameel shifted to hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

Pakistan's renowned Islamic religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has been shifted to hospital after contracting with coronavirus. The news was announced on his Twitter account on Sunday.

"Since last few days I was not feeling well," Maulana confirmed on Twitter. "On getting tested for COVID, it came positive." He said that he has checked himself into the hospital on the doctors' advice. "I request you all to make special du'ās," he added.

He has also requested his followers to pray for his better health.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also prayed for Maulana’s speedy recovery.





