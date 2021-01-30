Sheheryar Munawar ready to go back to work post shoulder surgery Web Desk | January 30, 2021 'Due to the lockdown situation in london I couldn’t go for my follow up surgery ,' Sheheryar narrated.

Sheheryar Munawar ready to 'go back to work' post shoulder surgery

Sheheryar Munawar is all set to go back to work.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the actor posted a happy picture post follow-up shoulder surgery.

"Appreciation post for my buddy dr.umerbutt and his team for taking great care of me. Due to the lockdown situation in london I couldn’t go for my follow up surgery but I was happy to get the same treatment in pakistan," Sheheryar praised the doctor.

"To my social media family: I’m better Allhumdulillah and already on my way to recovery. Inshallah, I will be getting back to work very soon," he concluded.





In October last year, Siddiqui had disclosed that he was injured in a road accident while riding on his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza and had undergone surgery in London.

“I had seriously messed up my shoulder (a dislocation, torn muscles and ligaments) and had to fly to London for surgery. I was operated upon a month and a half back and thanks to my amazing surgeon, DR Ali Noorani theshouldersurgeon Allhdulillah I am now out of my sling and fully mobile and up to no good again. A shout out to the amazing team at the harleystreetspecialisthosp who made the entire process super smooth,” Sheheryar shared on his ordeal.



On the work front, the actor has become the centre of attention for fans with his new drama Pehli Si Muhabbat. The serial also stars Maya Ali in a lead role.