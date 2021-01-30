Bilawal is remembering mother Benazir Bhutto on Bakhtawars nikkah Web Desk | January 30, 2021 The blushing bride slipped into a shimmery ensemble designed by Warda Saleem for her big day.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari officially tied the knot on Friday.

The blushing bride slipped into a shimmery ensemble designed by Warda Saleem and could not look happier.

On this joyous occasion for the Bhutto-Zardari family, PPP chairman and brother, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari took to his Instagram and congratulated his dear sister.

"Happiest moment in many years to see my sister Bakhtawar getting married."



































"Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together," said the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari," he concluded.

Bakhtawar Bhutto married Mahmood Choudhry, the son of a US-based businessman, in a ceremony at Bilawal House in Karachi.